Competition showcases Emirati students’ future-ready skills and innovation
Abu Dhabi-The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has announced the winners of the second edition of "HCT Skills 2026" during a ceremony held at HCT's Dubai Academic City campus.
The ceremony honoured 130 winning students across the different competition categories, with Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of HCT, handing over certificates of appreciation to the winners.
He affirmed that the competition represents part of HCT's efforts to enrich the educational experience of students by giving them practical opportunities to assess their abilities and develop their skills.
Alayyan said, “HCT Skills is an integral component of our applied education model, providing students with a structured journey from preparation and training to competition in authentic, workplace-oriented scenarios.”
The 2026 edition of the competition, held across HCT’s campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, drew applications from more than 800 students, an increase of 60% from the 500 students who took part in 2025, who completed tasks related to 39 applied and specialised skills across 7 academic fields.
Participants were evaluated by a team of experts and judges from HCT and partner institutions, based on the evaluation criteria adopted in the Emirates Skills and WorldSkills competitions, considering the practical requirements of each skill.
The competition covered a wide range of skills, including cybersecurity, application development, robotics, advanced manufacturing, aircraft and drone maintenance, as well as digital design and marketing, health sciences, communication, artificial intelligence, among others.
Assessment was based on WorldSkills Standards, the benchmarking system for technical and vocational education and training systems worldwide, to provide a professional framework for evaluating student performance according to requirements for accuracy, quality and competence in task execution.
“It enables students to demonstrate their capabilities, identify opportunities for further development and strengthen the competencies required to succeed in an evolving professional environment,” Alayyan added, emphasising that the competition also provided HCT with insights into student outcomes and the effectiveness of their educational approach.
Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, added on the same thought that building advanced sectors begins with developing the talent capable of shaping and leading them.
“The ‘HCT Skills Competition’ is particularly significant as a platform that brings together young talent from diverse disciplines, providing students with an opportunity to compete, apply their knowledge and skills, and gain practical experience in an environment that encourages innovation and excellence.”
Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology, praised the students' performance and the competence demonstrated during the competition, affirming that the initiative highlighted the importance of investing in young Emirati talent and fostering an environment that supports them to develop their potential in preparation for the requirements of the future economy.
Dr. Al Falasi said that “As labour markets evolve at unprecedented pace, higher education must anticipate the capabilities that will shape future industrial and economic growth.”
He emphasised on how the HCT’s applied education model integrates academic excellence with industry-relevant experience, aligning graduate capabilities with the UAE’s strategic priorities and the evolving needs of its economic sectors.
“In doing so, we empower our graduates to lead the change and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s continued development,” he added.