A journey through Abu Dhabi's coastal past at the Maritime Heritage Festival
Abu Dhabi: The sea has a long memory in Abu Dhabi. Long before the coastline became synonymous with striking architecture, luxury hotels and bustling promenades, it was the setting for a very different kind of life. Men sailed into its waters in search of pearls and fish, while families waited on shore for their return.
The sea provided a living, but it also demanded patience, courage and a great deal of resilience.
At the Maritime Heritage Festival 2026, those stories find their way back to the waterfront where the Emiratis touch upon their culture.
“Because this this type of art really brings people together. It brings out the best in people using different instruments that are more heritage and culture related,” said Rowdha Alnaqeeb, Head of Culture Festivals visitor Experience, Department of Culture and Tourism.
Spread across Abu Dhabi's beachfront, the festival brings together the boats, crafts, skills and traditions that once formed the fabric of coastal life. There is more to discover than a collection of historical displays.
The visitors stopped by to photograph the making of a fishing boat, then they moved on to actually experiencing fishing at the jetty, watching the pearl divers open up the oysters.
They also looked through the traditional craft workshops, watching how they weave a fishing net or a closer look at the wooden vessels that carried generations of Emiratis across the Gulf.
It is an opportunity to see a side of Abu Dhabi that can easily get lost amid the pace of its modern transformation.
A life built around the sea
One of the festival's central experiences is The Jetty, a space that takes visitors back to the coastal communities where fishermen prepared for their journeys and boats set out to sea.
Fishing, after all, was not simply a trade. It was how families put food on the table and how communities sustained themselves.
Nearby, traditional sailing dhows tell another part of the story. Al Jalboot and Al Sanbouk are among the vessels visitors touched, watched and even discussed about, recalling the boats used for pearl diving, fishing and journeys across the waters.
It is difficult to look at these wooden vessels without thinking about the people who once depended on them. For pearl divers, the sea meant months of hard work, long journeys and uncertain returns. For fishing communities, it was a daily source of livelihood. The boats were not merely a means of transport; they were central to the lives built around them.
The tools, materials and techniques used by boatbuilders are brought to life through an interactive presentation, with men dressed in their Ma’awis, a glimpse into a craft that required considerable skill and knowledge.
The stories carried by traditional crafts
But the story of Emirati heritage does not begin and end with the sea. It is also found in the homes, clothing and everyday skills of the communities that grew along its shores.
At the Artisans' Lewan, women demonstrated crafts that have been passed down through generations. Palm-frond weaving, Talli embroidery, burqa-making, henna and traditional perfumery offer a glimpse into the resourcefulness and creativity of Emirati women.
Among the artisans is Shamsa Almansoori, a craftswoman who makes traditional Emirati burqas.
She explains the different styles of burqa, and her pride in it makes it clear that the garment is far from uniform. Its shape and size vary between emirates, with some designs associated with particular generations and even chosen to complement different facial features.
For her, the burqa is more than a piece of fabric. It is part of Emirati attire and a source of pride, carrying a sense of identity that she hopes will remain understood by younger generations.
“It is a form of covering and a symbol for us,” she said.
The craft itself has changed with time. Where hand-sewing once limited production to around two burqas a day, sewing machines now allow her to make as many as five, depending on the workload. The material used is called Khulqa and she says that it brightens the face of the person wearing it.
“I can make three, four or five burqas a day. If I don't have much work, I might make one or two. It depends on how I feel. If I have time, I can make up to five in a day,” she said.
Yet the value of the tradition, is not measured by how quickly a garment can be made. “It lies in the knowledge and cultural meaning behind it,” she added.
Heritage that speaks to the next generation
For children growing up in a city as modern and fast-moving as Abu Dhabi, much of this history may feel far removed from everyday life.
The festival makes an effort to close that distance. At the grounds of the event, Children of all age-group dressed in their local attire, played the traditional games.
The Heritage Guardians area introduces visitors to the world of Emirati seafarers through Al-Tawwash, the Al-Sinyar Al-Bahri exhibition and Hikayat Al-Dana. The Falconry Zone had given the visitors another window into the country's traditions, from learning about falcon species, the tools used by falconers and the care and training involved. People enjoyed watching live demonstrations of the birds taking a flight at their handler's call.
Activities designed with youngest of visitors in mind, from heritage carnival games and puppet shows to sand forts and The Little Sailor experience, where they were asked to pull the rope to lift the anchor.
Through Lest We Forget, an archival and research initiative, Emirati cultural memory is documented and reinterpreted through artistic projects, including books, exhibitions and films.
More than a look back
There is a particular significance to bringing these traditions together on Abu Dhabi's waterfront. The same coastline that once supported fishing boats and pearl-diving journeys is now part of a rapidly changing capital. The contrast is striking, but the two versions of Abu Dhabi are not disconnected.
For Alnaqeeb, inclusivity as the festival’s central value. Bringing people of different backgrounds together to experience Abu Dhabi’s culture, while sharing stories and traditions.
But for a while she is no more the organiser, but one among the crowd. She especially enjoys the heritage-inspired art and music performances for how they bring people together.
“I might not have experienced the craft as much, but of course I’m closer to it because I hear stories from people, my family, to share the legacy at least by stories,” Alnaqeeb added.
The city's present was built by generations who learned to adapt to difficult conditions, work together and make a living from what the surrounding environment offered them.
For visitors, the experience offers more than a nostalgic look at a distant past. It is an invitation to understand the people behind the traditions: the fishermen who went out to sea, the craftsmen who built their vessels and the women whose skills and customs shaped life on shore.
Jackie Ritchie has lived in Abu Dhabi for 13 years. While her mother was visiting for a month, they stopped by the festival during a stroll along the Corniche. For her the sand art and the main show hosting the story of the sailors, were the best part of the day.
“We were here just in time to watch the main show, which has been lovely. We've seen, although it was in Arabic, we did manage to follow the story of the seafarers and the journeys and the hard work it was, and coming home to the families and the celebration. Getting the gist of what it is,” she added.
And perhaps that is what makes the festival worth exploring. Long after the boats, demonstrations and workshops have been seen, it is the human stories behind them that give Abu Dhabi's maritime heritage its meaning.