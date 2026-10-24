Abu Dhabi's G42 signs Greece AI deals spanning healthcare, education and cities

Khazna and Core42 to explore data centre and cloud infrastructure with Greek partners
Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 has signed a series of agreements with Greek government and private-sector organisations to explore the development of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services in Greece.
The agreements, signed during an official UAE visit to Athens on Friday, aim to expand cooperation between the two countries in areas including healthcare, education, government services and smart cities.
G42 and five of its companies will work with Greek partners to explore projects that could help businesses and government organisations make greater use of AI.
Under an agreement with Greece’s Copelouzos Group, G42 companies Khazna Data Centers and Core42 will explore developing an AI factory in Greece.
The proposed facility would combine advanced data centres with cloud computing and AI technologies to support sectors such as banking, telecommunications, shipping and government services.
Khazna would be responsible for developing the physical infrastructure, while Core42 would provide cloud and computing capabilities.
Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, said the agreements would help strengthen technological cooperation between the UAE and Greece.
He added that the projects would be developed in line with European regulations and standards.
G42 company Presight will work with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance to explore how AI can improve public safety and city management.
The collaboration will initially focus on using AI to support waste management and monitor water networks.
It will also examine technologies that could improve public transport safety and help authorities respond more effectively to problems in urban areas.
Inception42 will explore introducing AI-powered tools to support government operations and education in Greece.
These could include systems that help officials monitor government priorities, support cabinet meetings and improve administrative work.
The partnership will also examine AI tutors and learning platforms for students, alongside training programmes to help government employees use AI technologies.
Meanwhile, G42 healthcare company M42 has signed an agreement with Athens LifeTech Park to explore cooperation in medical research and biotechnology.
The partnership will focus on areas including cancer, rare genetic diseases, neuroscience and genomic research.
It will also create opportunities for UAE healthcare start-ups to enter European markets, while allowing Greek and European companies to explore opportunities in the UAE.
Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42, said the collaboration would connect Abu Dhabi’s healthcare and technology capabilities with Greece’s scientific expertise.
G42 said the agreements are an initial step, with the companies and government organisations expected to determine the scope and timelines of the proposed projects.
Implementation will depend on further agreements and the necessary regulatory approvals.
The partnerships form part of growing economic and technological cooperation between the UAE and Greece.