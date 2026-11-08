The campaign followed the identification of 96 asbestos cases across Abu Dhabi
As part of its ongoing efforts to protect public health and preserve the environment from hidden chemical and physical hazards, the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi continue to enforce a ban on the handling and use of asbestos, also known as asbestos fibre or rock wool, ensuring its removal in accordance with the highest international safety standards.
Field reports have documented the Emirate’s successful removal of 49.8 tonnes of asbestos within just six months, through a network of licensed companies trained to implement contamination-control protocols and safe dismantling techniques.
The intensive removal campaigns followed the identification of 96 cases involving materials and buildings containing asbestos fibres. Most of these cases were recorded in the Al Dhafra Region, reflecting the historical use of asbestos in construction, building works, piping systems and thermal insulation before its serious health and environmental hazards were fully recognised and its use prohibited by legislation.
Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring fibrous minerals characterised by their exceptional resistance to heat and chemicals. However, its serious medical risks stem from the microscopic fibres it releases when asbestos-containing materials deteriorate or buildings are demolished.
How asbestos causes lung damage
When asbestos dust becomes airborne, people may inhale the microscopic fibres, which are invisible to the naked eye.
These fibres can penetrate deep into the lungs, reaching the tiny air sacs (alveoli). Because the immune system and specialised immune cells known as macrophages cannot break down these highly resistant mineral fibres, they may remain trapped in body tissues for decades.
Diseases associated with prolonged exposure
Asbestosis: A chronic lung disease characterised by progressive scarring of lung tissue (pulmonary fibrosis), which reduces the lungs’ ability to exchange oxygen. It can cause severe breathing difficulties and persistent coughing.
Malignant Mesothelioma: A rare and highly aggressive form of cancer affecting the pleura, the membrane surrounding the lungs, or the peritoneum, which lines the abdominal cavity. Most cases are directly associated with exposure to asbestos fibres.
Lung and Laryngeal Cancer: People exposed to asbestos fibres through occupational or environmental contact face a significantly increased risk of developing these cancers. The latency period between exposure and the appearance of the disease can range from 20 to 40 years.
A serious environmental contamination threat
The dangers of asbestos extend beyond human respiratory health, potentially causing long-term environmental contamination that affects several components of the ecosystem.
Soil and water contamination
When asbestos waste is disposed of improperly or dispersed by wind and rain, its fibres can mix with surface soil. Although asbestos does not chemically decompose, its presence in the soil can lead to the release of mineral dust during land reclamation, grazing activities or other forms of land disturbance.
It may also contaminate groundwater or surface water in areas surrounding inadequately equipped waste disposal sites.
The environmental and health impact across the food chain
The potential chain of contamination can be illustrated as follows:
Deterioration of asbestos-containing buildings and structures.
Release of asbestos fibres into the air and their subsequent deposition in the soil.
Exposure of livestock to contaminated dust, potentially causing respiratory diseases and fibrosis.
Serious health risks to humans through environmental exposure.
Impact on livestock
Animals, including camels and sheep, may inhale fibre-contaminated dust while grazing in areas close to deteriorating old buildings or improperly managed waste disposal sites. Such exposure can potentially lead to respiratory diseases and a deterioration in their general health.
Wider environmental impact
Asbestos fibres can travel considerable distances when carried by the wind, particularly in open and desert environments. This can compromise air quality and pose potential environmental and health risks to residents, livestock and other living organisms in affected areas.
Abu Dhabi enforces stringent regulations prohibiting the use, handling and disposal of asbestos except in accordance with specific environmental and health requirements. These measures are designed to prevent the release of hazardous fibres into the air during removal, transportation and disposal operations.
Identification, inspection and licensing
Potential sites are identified and assessed, including the 96 cases recorded in the Al Dhafra Region. Removal operations are assigned to licensed companies specialising in the handling and management of hazardous waste.
Site containment and isolation
The entire work area is sealed using specialised plastic sheeting and containment systems. Negative-pressure systems are installed where required to prevent asbestos fibres from escaping into the surrounding environment.
Preparation and wetting
Asbestos-containing materials are sprayed with specialised liquid solutions to bind the fibres and minimise the release of airborne dust during dismantling and removal.
Personal protective equipment
Workers and supervisors wear appropriate respiratory protection fitted with high-efficiency filters, as well as protective suits that are disposed of safely after the work is completed.
Safe packaging and transportation
Asbestos waste is securely sealed in double-layered bags bearing appropriate hazard warning labels. It is then transported in enclosed vehicles to approved hazardous-waste disposal facilities.
Abu Dhabi department of municipalities and transport: Tonnes of asbestos waste removed in first half of 2026
The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has revealed that 49.840 tonnes of asbestos waste were removed across the Emirate during the first half of 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen public health protection and safeguard the environment.
The removal operations covered various areas across the Emirate, including the Al Dhafra Region and the mainland.
Speaking to the media, Ahmed Mahmoud Al Shinqeeti, Acting Executive Director of the Technical Operations Support Sector at the Department, said asbestos removal is carried out in response to cases identified and reported to the authorities, in accordance with procedures approved by the relevant entities. Such cases fall under the category of difficult-to-handle, illegally dumped waste of unknown ownership.
"The efforts to identify and remove 49.8 tonnes of asbestos reflect a firm commitment to providing a safe environment free from chemical pollutants, protecting human health, preserving livestock and safeguarding nature against health hazards and long-term environmental impacts," he said.
Al Shinqeeti explained that the Department had removed 31 cases of difficult-to-handle waste of unknown origin across Abu Dhabi, in accordance with approved environmental procedures and requirements.
He noted that the Department carries out the removal of difficult-to-handle, illegally dumped waste of unknown ownership, including asbestos, in coordination with the relevant authorities and specialised entities.
He stressed that asbestos removal operations are undertaken by specialised and licensed companies, with strict containment measures and controls in place to prevent the spread of fibres. The operations also involve the use of personal protective equipment and the disposal of the resulting waste as hazardous material, in accordance with approved environmental and health regulations and standards.
Al Shinqeeti said the main challenges facing the Department in carrying out asbestos removal and transportation operations include maintaining the highest safety standards for workers and the wider community, as well as ensuring that asbestos waste is transported to designated and secure disposal facilities in compliance with approved requirements.
He added that these efforts help minimise exposure to hazardous asbestos fibres, protect public health and ensure the safe disposal of asbestos waste in line with established environmental and health standards.
Warning about the serious health risks of asbestos
Al Shinqeeti warned of the serious dangers posed by asbestos, explaining that its main risk lies in its ability to release microscopic fibres into the air when materials containing it become damaged, broken or disturbed during maintenance and demolition work.
"Inhaling these fibres can lead to serious diseases, including lung cancer and mesothelioma," he said.
He revealed that the Department had dealt with 96 cases involving asbestos waste since the launch of the service, with an estimated average quantity of approximately 0.7 tonnes per site.
The Al Dhafra Region accounted for the overwhelming majority of reported cases, recording 92 incidents, representing approximately 95 per cent of the total identified cases.
Ghayathi topped the list of locations in terms of the number of reported cases, with 33, followed by Al Mirfa with 12 and Al Sila with 11.
Al Shinqeeti noted that these figures highlight the importance of continuing monitoring, follow-up and public awareness campaigns, particularly in locations experiencing higher volumes of reports.