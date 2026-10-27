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Abu Dhabi hosts free art workshops to celebrate National Day and empower People of Determination

Abu Dhabi hosts inclusive art initiative to honor Sheikh Zayed's values

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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From 1 to 9 November, the authorities in Abu Dhabi are inviting people to free art workshops at five cultural and heritage sites across the emirate. The initiative, called Khat Wa Khuyoot, marks the country’s 55th National Day.
From 1 to 9 November, the authorities in Abu Dhabi are inviting people to free art workshops at five cultural and heritage sites across the emirate. The initiative, called Khat Wa Khuyoot, marks the country’s 55th National Day.

Abu Dhabi: Over nine days, art will bring people with disabilities, artists and members of the public together in the United Arab Emirates.

From 1 to 9 November, the authorities in Abu Dhabi are inviting people to free art workshops at five cultural and heritage sites across the emirate. The initiative, called Khat Wa Khuyoot, marks the country’s 55th National Day.

The project is run by the state authority for people with disabilities, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, together with Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism department and the Founder’s Office. In the UAE, “People of Determination” is the official term for people with disabilities.

The authority’s acting director-general, Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, says people with disabilities should be “partners and creators”, not just participants.

“The impact of the initiative extends beyond the workshops themselves,” he said.

Chosen one value

Eleven artists will lead workshops in painting, digital art, Arabic calligraphy and design, among other disciplines. In addition, open art spaces will let visitors draw and create artworks alongside others.

The workshops are built around the seven values associated with the country’s late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan: wisdom, respect, human development, determination, sustainability, unity and generosity.

Each artist has chosen one value as the starting point for their workshop.

A shared language

The activities will take place in Abu Dhabi city, in Al Ain and in the Al Dhafra region. The venues include Manarat Al Saadiyat, the Cultural Foundation, Qasr Al Muwaiji and Al Dhafra Fort.

Only adults can take part, but participants do not have to live in the emirate. The workshops are free, but places are limited and registration is required through the project’s website.

The culture authority is also backing the project. Dr. Hamad Mohammed Soudin, an executive director at the department, says art is “a shared language” that can strengthen bonds between people.

After the event, the organisers plan to document participants’ work, digitise a selection of the pieces and explore whether they can be developed into art products to be showcased at future national events.

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