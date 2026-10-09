“A fantastic opportunity for the local community”: Sir Kenny Dalglish on new Abu Dhabi sports city plans

The Liverpool FC icon reveals Abu Dhabi sports city vision in Gulf News exclusive
Sir Kenny Dalglish has described plans for a major new sports city in Abu Dhabi as a "fantastic opportunity for the local community," with the Liverpool legend telling Gulf News in an exclusive interview that the development aims to help young athletes reach their full potential.
Dalglish, one of English football’s biggest legends, is representing JT Seven Group Ltd (JT7Group) as it works alongside Abu Dhabi National Investment and Development (ADID) to advance plans for ‘ZPTM’ Abu Dhabi, an ambitious integrated destination combining sport, education, technology and residential living.
Speaking to Gulf News, the former Liverpool player and manager highlighted the importance of ensuring the proposed development benefits residents as well as elite athletes.
"I think what we’re building offers a fantastic opportunity for the local community here in Abu Dhabi,” explained Dalglish.
“Of course, it will be an incredible sports destination but it's not just for sports, it's going to be for everybody.
"There is going to be a boarding school, residential accommodation, world-class sports facilities, training centres and much more, so I think it's going to be huge for the community."
Dalglish also praised the transformation Abu Dhabi has undergone, expressing his excitement at being involved in a project he believes could make a lasting contribution to the emirate.
"What a place it is, I haven't been here for 10 years, and it feels like so much has changed and developed for the better in that time,” said Dalglish.
“It's just so impressive and I'm feeling extremely excited that I get to help the country and it's community with what we’re launching here with ADID."
The project was presented in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday October 7, with Dalglish joining Shamsa Alfahim, chief executive officer of ADID, to outline the vision for the proposed development which is expected to be fully completed by 2032.
ZPTM Abu Dhabi is designed to bring elite sporting facilities, athlete development, education, sports medicine and performance technology together in one location. The plans include multi-sport training venues, a professional athlete campus, recovery and medical facilities, testing and analytics infrastructure, an esports and mind sports centre, a sports and wellness hotel and residential neighbourhoods.
A central feature will be an elite sports boarding school intended to combine academic education with specialist coaching, high-performance training and athlete wellbeing. The school is being planned as the first international elite sports boarding school of its scale in the Middle East, with an opening targeted for 2029.
The wider residential development is expected to include around 1,700 apartments, semi-detached villas and villas within the sports city for local and international buyers. A separate programme is planned to deliver approximately 2,000 homes for Emirati families, alongside community facilities and green spaces.
Together, the two residential programmes would provide around 3,700 homes in a community built around sport, education, health and active living.
Future phases could also feature a larger stadium and a multi-purpose dome designed to host sporting competitions, entertainment, technology showcases and immersive events.
The development is being advanced with support from international institutional capital partners, with Riverside Management Group (RMG) leading engagement with investors, financial structuring and strategic project planning.
ADID, JT7Group and RMG will now work on the development structure, masterplan, financing preparations, stakeholder engagement and the approvals required to move the project forward.
Construction is planned to begin in early 2027, subject to the necessary approvals and final agreements, with delivery expected to take place in phases over approximately three to five years.
Dalglish, whose career as a player and manager established him as one of Liverpool FC's most celebrated figures, will help develop the project's sporting vision and establish relationships with clubs, athletes and education partners around the world.
For ADID, the ambition is to create a destination that serves Abu Dhabi's residents while attracting international sporting talent and expertise.
Shamsa Alfahim, chief executive officer of ADID, said: “This is an opportunity to create a sports city with international reach and lasting value for Abu Dhabi. Alongside the sports and education facilities, we want to provide quality homes for Emirati families. Bringing the plans forward in phases, with the right partners around the table, can create a destination that serves the community and attracts talent from around the world.”
Dalglish added: “Sport can change lives when young people have the right place to learn and grow. We want to bring education, coaching, facilities and support together, and make the wider community part of it. I’m proud to represent JT7Group alongside ADID as we work towards a destination that could set a new standard for sport in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”
Jim Carpenter, chief executive officer of RMG, said: “Over the last decade, we have always looked for exciting new initiatives in sport, and this project truly fits the bill. The combination of an ambitious sporting vision, a strong Abu Dhabi partner and a phased development plan gives it real long-term potential. We look forward to working with ADID and JT7Group on the project structure and development.”