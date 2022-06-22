Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Art has wrapped up its ‘2022 Art+Tech’ programme, which brought NFTs, digital art and the metaverse to the fore in a bid to support young talent in the region.

The programme included a virtual NFT workshop and mentorship programme, which introduced university students to experts from the NFT industry with the aim of guiding young artists as they delve into the rapidly evolving and emerging world of digital art.

Introduction to digital art

The programme was organised in partnership with NFT expert MORROW collective, and its social enterprise partner, the Fatima Bint Mohamed Initiative. MORROW collective acted as course mentors and guest contributors teaching students about these new digital art forms. For this year’s Art+Tech edition, art students were paired with those studying technology to create their own NFTs, and will be exhibited during the fair in November. Selected NFTs will also be awarded titles for the categories of Artists’ Choice, MORROW’s Choice, and more.

Annual programme

The annual Art+Tech programme was launched by Abu Dhabi Art in 2017 with the aim of bridging the gap between the fields of art and technology. Previous editions were held in collaboration with Higher Colleges of Technology and Khalifa University, and geared towards only technology students. The 2022 edition expanded to include art students from Zayed University, American University of Sharjah, UAE University, and New York University Abu Dhabi.

In line with Abu Dhabi Art’s mission to nurture the local arts and culture scene, the programme facilitated youth creativity, providing young people with the means to create their own works and a platform through which to exhibit them.