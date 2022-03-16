1 of 14
World Art Dubai, the region’s largest affordable contemporary retail art fair, is returning for its 2022 edition with an incredible roster of talented local and international established and emerging artists from 16 – 19 March at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Above, portraits by Davinchi Suresh are on display at World Art Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 14
World Art Dubai embodies local culture and spirit through its features and is a vital platform for nurturing both international and regional talent. The event acts as an essential platform for emerging artists attending their first fair, urban artists searching for a space to allow their creativity to flow, and established international artists flying in specifically to exhibit to the region’s diverse audience.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 14
Robot art also made a return following a successful launch in 2021 with AI Norn, a robot created by Russian data scientists Anna Mischenko and Nikolay Gavrilin that interprets visitors’ images to create new artworks.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 14
With more than 300 artists and galleries from over 50 countries displaying upwards of 4,000 pieces, the event sees a broad cross-section of disciplines come together under one roof, including mixed media, fashion, music, dance, sustainability, digital art, photography, graffiti, sculptures and more.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 14
Supported by Dubai Culture, World Art Dubai is a key date in the emirate's established cultural calendar, offering enthusiasts across the region direct and affordable access into the realms of art.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 14
“World Art Dubai is now in its eighth edition and each year grows exponentially while adapting to global interests and trends. Underpinning our position as a highlight of Dubai’s annual art event scene, our theme this year is ‘Unplug Yourself’ which aims to provoke inspired thinking and the exploration of feelings which in turn enables visitors to engage in mind-opening experiences that only art can catalyse.,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President - Dubai World Trade Centre.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 14
The theme will be evident throughout the show, and we’re excited for visitors to experience our elevated but accessible fair, which continues our legacy of supporting the region’s brightest emerging artists as a key date in the MENA cultural calendar.” Above, paintings by Iranian artist Mahnaz Karimi on display at World Art Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 14
A visitor having a close look at an art work by Dasha Lapushka at World Art Dubai. NFTs will make their World Art Dubai debut in 2022 with an entire section dedicated to digital art. The zone will see talks by MENAtech, the largest Arabic Tech website in the Middle East and Crypto Sheikhs, the podcast dedicated to blockchain education, enabling visitors to learn all about the digital assets that are growing in popularity.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 14
First time installations include the incredible UNESCO’s Global Gate by Leon Löwentraut, where visitors can take a selfie with a replica of the largest mobile artwork in the world.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 14
Young Huiran Li performing live on Guzheng at World Art Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 14
Artist M Dileef (left) showing World's largest hand written Quran at World Art Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 14
Leaving a lasting first impression, the gateway will make up the entrance to the fair and consists of 17 unique motifs representing UNESCO’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Further aligning with World Art Dubai’s ‘Unplug Yourself’ theme, the gate is part of the #Art4GlobalGoals campaign which encourages connection and transformation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 14
Japanese artist Asuka Ishida painting live at World Art Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 14
Kuwaiti artist Zahraa Fahdel Al Aradi showing her work at World Art Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News