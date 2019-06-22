Wafa says title a great honour for her and for businesswomen in Abu Dhabi

Irvine: Wafa Walid Moses, the youngest member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBC), has been named ‘Ambassador of the American Chamber of Commerce in Irvine’.

She opened a branch of her translation and training company at a ceremony held by the chamber’s board of directors.

Wafa has been a member of the ADBC since 2010, when she was only 25 years old. She moved to the US to work and continued her efforts to obtain a PhD in Business Administration, Digital Marketing and Social Media.

Wafa said her recognition of the title is a great honour for her and for businesswomen in Abu Dhabi, where she was born.

She started her career after obtaining two degrees: a bachelor degree in health sciences from Shaikha Fatima College of Health Sciences and another bachelor in International Business Administration from ALHOSN University.

She also received her master’s degree in Business Administration, with a major in International Business.