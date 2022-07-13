Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has widened the road that connects Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) and Anu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) in order to improve the connectivity between the two adjacent highways.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said in a statement that the widened road will facilitate traffic movement, and also improve access to the capital’s Rabdan area. Rabdan areas houses a number of hotels like Fairmont Bab Al Bahr and Shangri-La, as well as the recently developed Al Qana Marina that features The National Aquarium, The Bridge and other new leisure attractions.
The road expansion included the installation of asphalt paving over 35,550 square metres, as well as 920 metres of concrete barriers and 158-metre rainwater drainage network.
A total of 40 Ghaf trees and 58 palm trees were also shifted away.
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street is one of the most widely used highways in Abu Dhabi, and the Sheikh Zayed Bridge that runs along the highway is one of four main bridges connecting Abu Dhabi island to the mainland.
The Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road, on the other hand, connects to Abu Dhabi island via Al Maqta Bridge, which is the first bridge built to connect the island with the mainland.