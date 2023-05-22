1. Six dead, seven injured in villa fire in Abu Dhabi
Fire broke out in a house in Bani Yas area
2. On VAT, Dh100m ecommerce firms to specify 'emirate'
Starting July, emirate where order is delivered needs to be entered in their VAT returns
BTS 10th anniversary: Seoul to turn purple to celebrate K-pop stars
BTS will release a memoir, titled 'Beyond The Story: in South Korea and the United States
4. The life-changing experience of a single mum in Dubai
Arati has turned life around, for herself and her family, 8 years after landing in Dubai
5. UAE airlines go on hiring overdrive as they expand services
Training programmes see nearly 40% spike in enrollments