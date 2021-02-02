Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University has signed an agreement with Al Suwaidi Foundation to develop students’ literary and artistic skills, as well their cultural awareness.
The agreement was signed by Dr Hamed Al Suwaidi, chairman of Al Suwaidi Foundation, and Dr Waqar Ahmed, chancellor of Abu Dhabi University.
Al Suwaidi said the partnership with the university will help support emerging young talent, and enable them access to dedicated workships and programmes.
Dr Ahmed added that the agreement had been made with the aim to increase students’ knowledge.