Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University has announced that it will grant a total of 100 scholarships to outstanding international students, with recipients able to pursue an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa.

The scholarships will be allocated in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), part of the Department of Economic Development. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was accordingly signed by Hareb Al Mheiri, ADRO executive director, and Professor Waqar Ahmad, Abu Dhabi University chancellor.

The strategic MoU aims to facilitate the enrollment of international students who have received scholarships at the University, and offers outstanding students who meet the eligibility criteria the opportunity to apply for an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa. This is in addition to offering reduced tuition fees for students who hold Abu Dhabi Golden Visas in the high school graduate category, as well as priority academic seats to high-performing students who hold an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa.

Who qualifies

High school graduates with an average grade of 95 per cent and above may qualify for a university scholarship at a rate of up to 50 per cent, depending on the chosen majors, with priority for students who hold an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa.

“ADRO is keen to attract talent and outstanding students from around the world to Abu Dhabi to enjoy the emirate’s top-class education and its cosmopolitan and culturally-diverse society, which offers unlimited potential for personal and professional development,” Al Mheiri said.

Strategic goals

“Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University, which is one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the region, is in line with our commitment to providing initiatives that promote the best quality of life to all Abu Dhabi residents through strategic partnerships such as this. It is also in line with the efforts of the UAE and Abu Dhabi to support youth and distinguished students through a number of initiatives that seek to fully integrate this group into society and empower them to play a key role in its economic and social development. At the ADRO, we continuously seek to provide high-quality additions to these initiatives, motivated by our belief that these students play an important role in achieving the short- and long-term strategic goals of the emirate,” he added.

Young talent

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Abu Dhabi University chancellor, said: “We are proud of this strong strategic partnership with the ADRO. Through this MoU, we will unify our efforts to attract and retain young talents in the emirate by facilitating the enrollment of international students at the University, offering scholarships and providing the opportunity to apply for an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, as well as a range of exclusive benefits, including a distinguished living and academic experience. This will enable students to embark on their academic journey at Abu Dhabi University, according to the highest international standards and take advantage of its advanced university facilities."