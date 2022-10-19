Evolving event

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “This event has evolved just as the energy sector and our economies are transitioning. It has now morphed into the Middle East’s most important industry gathering, of which clean energy and infrastructure are key components. This newly transitioned event profile is in the right place at the right time, underlining a much-needed shift towards reaching our clean energy goals, as well as achieving sustainable governance and adopting consumption and production of natural energy methods that ensure the quality of life for current and future generations. This is a forum to progress that policy and engage with others who wish to partner our advancements and share important, mutually beneficial knowledge.”

‘Bridging strategy with action’

As the Arab World prepares to host COP27 in Egypt this year and COP28 in the UAE next year, the World Future Energy Summit organisers, RX Middle East, along with key partner Masdar, believe the MENA region’s heightened sustainability focus will fuel expansion of the much-anticipated event.

“The World Future Energy Summit will bring together global energy leaders and policy makers to explore the technology and innovation needed to accelerate development of clean energy and sustainable projects. By connecting exhibitors with decision-makers, the event plays a critical role in bridging strategy with action during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO at Masdar.

With three months to go until the Summit, there has been a strong international response from country pavilions from Japan, Germany, China, Korea, France, India, and Switzerland. The national displays will place a spotlight on SMEs from around the world, all working towards ground-breaking solutions.

“World Future Energy Summit 2023, with six exhibitions and five forums, will serve as a powerhouse of commercial collaboration and knowledge exchange, across key sustainability sectors and with prominent international support,” said Leen Alsebai, head of World Future Energy Summit and general manager of RX Middle East.