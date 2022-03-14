Abu Dhabi: The very first Abu Dhabi Maritime Heritage Festival will kick off on March 18, and showcase the UAE’s maritime heritage, including sailing, ship building, fishing, salting and pearl diving.
Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the emirate’s culture sector regulator, the 10-day festival will be held at Al Bahar on Abu Dhabi Corniche, with a wide variety of engaging activities for guests of all ages.
Visitors will be immersed in maritime culture through a diverse programme including workshops, performances, craft demonstrations and heritage trails. They can enjoy stories delivered by heritage experts, who will share their deep knowledge of the crafts and skills which were part of traditional coastal life. A traditional souq, with a wide selection of vendors will provide culinary experiences.
Maritime traditions
“Maritime traditions are deeply embedded in Abu Dhabi’s culture. With the first-ever Maritime Heritage Festival, this vital element of the emirate’s history will be shared with residents and visitors to raise awareness of local maritime practices, celebrate the UAE capital’s coastal history, and showcase how they shaped Abu Dhabi as we know it today,” DCT Abu Dhabi said in a statement.
In addition to immersing visitors in the traditions and lifestyle of Abu Dhabi’s community of sailors and maritime craftspeople, the Festival will recognise the sea’s still-vital economic and cultural role, and will seek to develop partnerships and promote unifying efforts to achieve sustainable fishing practices and conservation of marine resources.
Tickets
Entry to the Maritime Heritage Festival will be priced at Dh30 for adults and Dh15 for children aged five to 12 years.
Timings
The festival will be open from 4pm to 11pm daily.