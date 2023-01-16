Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023, the global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse, Masdar to accelerate sustainable development, will feature a series of high-level sessions focused on the key priorities for sustainable development ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), to be held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

The event is being held under the patronage of the UAE President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has championed sustainability as a key pillar of the UAE’s economic and social progress and prosperity.

ADSW, which started on January 14 and runs till January 19, under the theme of United on Climate Action Towards COP28, convenes heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for a series of impactful dialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. Key stakeholders will discuss priorities for the global climate agenda at COP28, the need for all stakeholders across society to be engaged and included, and how to leverage the assessments from the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement to accelerate climate progress at COP28 and beyond.

Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnoc, and Chairman of Masdar, says, “For over 15 years, ADSW has reinforced the UAE’s commitment to addressing global challenges as a responsible leader driving climate action and sustainable economic development. ADSW 2023 will help shape the sustainability agenda and drive momentum toward COP28 in the UAE by convening the global community and facilitating meaningful dialogue to foster consensus, groundbreaking partnerships and innovative solutions.

“The world needs a just and inclusive energy transition that supports the needs of developing nations while ensuring a more sustainable future for us all.

“ADSW can serve as an ideal platform to accelerate the adoption of clean technologies and put partnerships together that can take them to scale around the world, leaving no one behind.”

ADSW 2023 will feature for the first time a Green Hydrogen Summit, hosted by Masdar’s green hydrogen business, highlighting its potential to decarbonise key industries — helping countries to achieve their net-zero objectives.

Last year, Masdar formally announced a new shareholding structure and the launch of its green hydrogen business — forming a clean energy powerhouse that will spearhead global decarbonisation efforts.

Masdar is now one of the largest clean energy companies of its kind and is well-positioned to lead the industry on a global scale, strengthening the UAE’s role as an energy leader.

The first international sustainability gathering of the year, ADSW 2023 drives discussion and debate around climate action in the run-up to COP28. The ADSW Summit, hosted by Masdar and taking place on January 16-17, will focus on a range of critical topics including Food and Water Security, Energy Access, Industrial Decarbonisation, Health, and Climate Adaptation.

ADSW 2023 also seeks to engage youth in climate action, with its Youth for Sustainability platform holding the Y4S Hub, which aims to attract 3,000 young people. ADSW 2023 will also feature the annual forum for Masdar’s Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform, giving women a greater voice in the sustainability debate.

As in previous years, ADSW 2023 also features partner-led events and opportunities for international engagement on sustainability-related topics, including the International Renewable Energy Agency’s IRENA Assembly, the Atlantic Council Energy Forum, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, and the World Future Energy Summit.

The 2023 ADSW also marks the 15th anniversary of the Zayed Sustainability Prize — the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability.

With 96 winners across its categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, and Global High Schools, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 378 million people around the world, including in Vietnam, Nepal, Sudan, Ethiopia, Maldives and Tuvalu.

Over the years, the prize has provided communities across the world with access to quality education, clean food and water, quality healthcare, energy, jobs, and improved community safety.

With small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) making up roughly 90 per cent of businesses worldwide, ADSW 2023 will welcome over 70 SMEs and start-ups across several sectors, including Masdar City’s global initiative Innovate, which will showcase groundbreaking international technologies.