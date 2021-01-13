Abu Dhabi: All schoolgoing children aged four to 11 years who have returned to the UAE on or after January 3 must present a negative COVID-19 test prior to their physical return to school, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has said.
To comply with the requirement, children must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result with 96-hour validity, conducted via a nasal swab or saliva sample.
The requirement was announced ahead of the resumption of face-to-face classes in Abu Dhabi schools after the three-week winter break. Although classes began on January 3, the Adek had announced a two-week distance learning period for all students in the emirate.
The Adek has also published a list of testing centres across the emirate where the COVID-19 tests are available free of charge for students.
Meanwhile, school leaders told Gulf News they are ready to welcome students back to classrooms, with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. They also reported interest for face-to-face learning from more families this term.
Free COVID-19 testing centres
Abu Dhabi city
-Biogenix Lab, Masdar City. Open every day, 7am – 10pm
-Al Hosn One-Day Surgery Centre, Al Sahel Towers. Open every day except Friday, 10am – 8pm
-Mafraq Hospital, Shakhbout City. Open every day, 7am – 10pm
Al Ain
-Al Tiwayyah Community Centre Majlis. Open every day, 9am – 5pm
-Al Reef Community Centre Majlis, Al Hili. Open every day, 9am – 5pm
-Al Mas’oudi Community Centre Majlis, Al Hili. Open every day, 9am – 5pm
Al Dhafra
-Burjeel Oasis Medical Centre. Open every day except Friday, 9am – 5pm