A deep technology start-up based in Abu Dhabi, Manhat was granted special accreditation to attend the United Nations’ water conference for its innovative and sustainable water solutions. Manhat is the only start-up from the UAE to receive this recognition.
The UN 2023 Water Conference, held at the UN Headquarters in New York from today until March 24, is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to accelerate progress towards universal access to safe water and sanitation by 2030. The conference brings together heads of state and governments, ministers, and stakeholders across all different sectors to achieve internationally agreed goals, including Sustainable Development Goal 6 of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for a fairer future.
The conference will hold five interactive dialogues to strengthen and accelerate action in critical water areas. These dialogues will cover topics such as access to safe drinking water, sustainable development, climate resilience, international water cooperation, and the Water Action Decade’s objectives.
One of the main outcomes of the conference will be the Water Action Agenda, which aims to capture all water-related voluntary commitments and follow their progress. The agenda aims to encourage member states, stakeholders, and the private sector to commit to urgent actions to address today’s water challenges.
Manhat’s patented natural water distillation technology and floating farm solutions are designed to address the global challenges of water scarcity and lack of arable land. The technology produces water sustainably from open water surfaces, mimicking the natural water cycle with zero carbon footprint and no brine rejection. This water can be used to irrigate crops on floating farms, providing a sustainable solution for coastal communities and helping to mitigate the threat of rising sea levels caused by climate change.
Manhat’s participation in the UN 2023 Water Conference demonstrates the company’s commitment to addressing the global challenges of water scarcity.
By working to create a sustainable and resilient future for communities worldwide, Manhat is helping to achieve internationally agreed goals, including Sustainable Development Goal 6 of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for a fairer future, ensuring access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for all.
Dr Saeed Alhassan and Vishnu Vijayan Pillai, founders of Manhat, are presently in New York to participate in the conference.
“We feel privileged to have received special accreditation as the sole UAE start-up to present our country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem toward achieving sustainable solutions,” says Pillai. “This presents an outstanding opportunity for us,” states Pillai, “to listen, learn, and interact with diverse stakeholders in the water industry and decision-makers from all over the world.”