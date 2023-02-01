Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has ordered the temporary closure of the Arab Burger Cafeteria for food hygiene and safety breaches that have resulted in multiple cases of poisoning.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said it had ordered the eatery in Musaffah to shut down after the poisoning cases were traced back to the individuals consuming contaminated grilled chicken meals from the restaurant. The chicken had been handled and prepared by the restaurant in an unsafe manner, which had resulted in salmonella contamination.
The Adafsa said the outlet will remain shut until it corrects unsafe practices and conditions.
Regular checks
Adafsa conducts regular inspections of food preparation outlets in the emirate. Violations are flagged, and outlets are given time to resolve them. When these are not corrected despite repeated warnings, the authority can order the administrative closure of the facility, based on the emirate’s Law No. 2 of 2008 regard food safety. The rigorous checks and regulations aim to ensure the safety of consumers across the emirate.
Report violations
The Adafsa also urges residents to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.