Abu Dhabi: A total of 354 commercial establishments have been shut down across Abu Dhabi Emirate for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The closures were implemented by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Abu Dhabi DED) following the detection of violations or COVID-19 cases during regular inspections.
The Abu Dhabi DED said 325 closures have been carried out because of the detection of COVID-19 cases among employees, and that 29 closures have been implemented because of violations to COVID-19 preventive measures.
Business owner role
The authority has also stressed that business owners play an integral role in ensuring the curb of COVID-19 cases, and that following COVID-19 preventive measures will enable economic activity to return to normal in the emirate.