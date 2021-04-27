Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will now be uniquely showcased on TikTok following a new partnership between the emirate’s culture regulator and the social media giant.
The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced its partnership with TikTok, including the launch of the Visit Abu Dhabi channel — @inabudhabi — on TikTok. It has also encouraged TikTok creators to mention Abu Dhabi in their clips using the channel handle.
Through the collaboration, the DCT Abu Dhabi aims to engage content creators, and depict the emirate in a creative, authentic manner. In doing so, it hopes to reach audiences around the world, and encourage them to include Abu Dhabi as part of their future travel plans.
“Viewers will get an opportunity to know Abu Dhabi through unique clips created by locals and residents of the emirate, highlighting iconic destinations and offerings within the capital, as well as our people and culture…,” said Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.
“As an immersive short-from video platform, TikTok will provide DCT Abu Dhabi with the unique ability to become creators and storytellers by listening to the community and adopting an always-on approach to their content. They will also be able to leverage the creativity of the platform community as well as tap into the incredible power of TikTok creators,” said Shant Oknayan, general manager of Global Business Solutions Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan.