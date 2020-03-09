SEHA will respond to queries over WhatsApp

SEHA announced the hotline on Monday. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: A dedicated hotline has been set up by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider SEHA to respond to coronavirus-related concerns.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the hotline in a tweet today.

“We’ve established a dedicated WhatsApp number to respond to all your Coronavirus (COVID-19) queries and point you in the right direction. Get in touch at +971563713090,” the tweet read.

The UAE announced 14 new cases of Covid-19 today, taking the tally to 59. A total of 12 infected patients have, however, recovered.