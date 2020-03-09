Abu Dhabi: A dedicated hotline has been set up by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider SEHA to respond to coronavirus-related concerns.
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the hotline in a tweet today.
“We’ve established a dedicated WhatsApp number to respond to all your Coronavirus (COVID-19) queries and point you in the right direction. Get in touch at +971563713090,” the tweet read.
The UAE announced 14 new cases of Covid-19 today, taking the tally to 59. A total of 12 infected patients have, however, recovered.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced Saturday that it has 700 dedicated health experts working round the clock to respond to coronavirus-related emergencies.