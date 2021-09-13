Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi emirate is seeing a decreased COVID-19 infection rate, amounting to 0.2 per cent of total tests.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the positive development through its social media channels on Monday.
“This follows the implementation of the emirate’s strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and successful initiatives that include the rigorous implementation of thorough precautionary and preventive measures,” the Committee said.
The emirate’s strategy includes intensified vaccination campaigns aimed at all community members, and targeted campaigns for vulnerable categories, as well as continuous pro-active screening campaigns for all. A comprehensive epidemiological tracing system for positive cases and those in contact is also implemented, along with safety protocols across educational, business and public services. In addition, the green pass system has been activated in many public places.
“The committee thanks the public for its continuous support and adherence to precautionary and preventive measures, and urges ongoing commitment to maintain exemplary response efforts [that will help] achieve a full and sustainable recovery,” the committee added.