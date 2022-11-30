Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Khaleej Al Arabi Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on the evening of National Day, the emirate’s public transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said on its social media platforms the major thoroughfare will be closed in both directions between 5.30pm and 8pm on Friday, December 2. The closure will be implemented in the section of the road between Musaffah Bridge and Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, including past ADNEC and the Zayed Sports City.
The ITC accordingly urged motorists to opt for alternative routes during the road closure.
Heavy vehicle ban
Meanwhile, heavy vehicles like trucks and worker buses will not be allowed inside Abu Dhabi Island from midday today, November 30, until 1am on Sunday, December 4. The ban will therefore prevent heavy vehicles from using the bridges connecting Abu Dhabi island to the mainland, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge.
Only vehicles servicing general cleaning companies and logistics companies will be allowed into the island.
The temporary ban aims to keep roads safe during the National Day break, which sees heavy traffic movement.