Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched an awareness campaign on safe practices for handling and managing the increasing number of stray dogs in the Emirate. The initiative aims to address the issue of stray dogs and promote responsible pet ownership in the emirate.
It seeks to preserve public health, safety and enhance the quality of life while ensuring the highest standards of care for stray animals in the emirate.
The campaign is being carried out through DMT’s various social media platforms.
This effort underscores the department’s commitment to promoting responsible pet ownership and addressing the negative consequences of pet abandonment, which lead to the unchecked explosion of stray dogs in residential neighbourhoods.
Humane principles
The campaign includes a simple and effective explanation of the proper control of stray and lost dogs to prevent property damage and ensure public health and safety. It also emphasises the application of humane principles in managing stray dogs.
The DMT highlighted that owners of farms, ranches, and individuals play a pivotal role in safeguarding the community and its well-being. It urges them to keep their dogs within their premises and ensure that no food waste is left around the area to avoid attracting a congregation of animals. Additionally, sterilising their dogs is encouraged as an effective measure for dealing with and managing the increasing number of stray dogs.
The municipalities affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport will be responsible for managing the increasing number of stray and lost animals at the beginning of the coming year. The services will include the reservation and sterilisation of stray animals, providing guidance on handling them, and conducting educational and awareness campaigns for the community.