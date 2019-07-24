The nurse died after an alleged botched surgery in India, said bereaved friend

Sandhya Menon Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package Woman who went into coma after botched nose-job set for treatment in US

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi resident who died after an alleged botched Tubal ligation surgery in Aluva, Kerala, will be cremated on Wednesday morning.

Sandhya Menon, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, who previously worked as a nurse, died on Monday after an alleged medical negligence claimed by the family during the surgery at the hospital in Aluva, Kerala.

A close family friend of Sandhya and her husband Anoop told Gulf News on Wednesday morning, that the last rites of the young mother were conducted by her family in Aluva.

Tubal ligation is a surgical procedure for female sterilisation in which the fallopian tubes are permanently blocked or removed. This prevents the eggs from being fertilised. Tubal ligation is considered a permanent method of sterilisation and birth control.

A last family picture taken on Saturday of Sandhya Menon and her family Image Credit: Courtesy: Facebook

“Sandhya was such a nice person. She was sociable and very friendly. I met her and her family recently at a common friend’s house in Abu Dhabi. Sandhya was also a gifted chef and regularly posted pictures of her food creations on social media,” said Pillai.

Pillai said he is in touch with Sandhya’s family back home in Aluva and said they were inconsolable following her death. “They are in a state of shock.”

He said the family has filed a case against the hospital for medical negligence. A news report confirmed this saying a case had been registered in Aluva police for unnatural death.

What happened?

According to Pillai, Sandhya, her husband Anoop, and two sons – ages 12 and six – travelled to India for the summer holidays earlier this month. Pillai said, according to reports he read in the news and after speaking to her relatives, Sandhya had scheduled herself for a minor procedure at a hospital in Aluva on Monday morning. "It was a sterilisation surgery, nothing major,” he said.

However, before the operation, Sandhya told her mother something did not read right with respect to her medical case file. “She was a nurse and I guess she found something wrong in the medical file.”

Sandhya Menon with her husband Anoop and sons Image Credit: Courtesy: Facebook

He said she was later taken to the operation theatre and an hour into the procedure, her mother saw the medical staff running around in panic from the operation room.

She was shifted to another hospital where died.

File photo: Sandhya Menon (left) who died following an alleged botched surgery, with her mother (right). Image Credit: Facebook

Pillai said the family sent Sandhya’s body for a detailed post-mortem to the Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam. The post mortem of Sandhya was completed on Tuesday July 24 and therefore the last rites were scheduled to be performed on Wednesday.