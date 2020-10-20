Abu Dhabi: Al Ma’arid Street in Abu Dhabi’s Diplomatic area has been renamed as President Joko Widodo Street, in honour of the Indonesian President.
The renaming was carried out under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The Abu Dhabi leader has also directed that a mosque be built in the areas and named after the Indonesian head, and his efforts in strengthening the relationship between the two countries in a number of fields.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated President Joko Widodo Street on Tuesday, in a ceremony coinciding with the anniversary of Widodo’s election as president of in the Asian nation. The street is located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s central business district, and houses the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
In an official visit to Abu Dhabi early 2020, President Widodo and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince had attended the signing of 16 agreements and memorandum of understanding between various entities and institutions in the UAE and Indonesia, covering education, health, energy, ports, environment, and Islamic affairs and endowments.