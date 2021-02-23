Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has updated the list of ‘green countries’ that are exempted from mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.
Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘green list’ are regularly updated based on international development, said the tourism department.
The updated list includes the removal of Saudi Arabia and Mongolia.
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.
The new Green List, announced by the DCT and updated on February 22, was cut from 12 to 10 destinations. The DCT has also clarified that the Green List also only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship.
The full list of 'green' countries, regions and territories now include:
- Australia
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- China
- Greenland
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Mauritius
- New Zealand
- Singapore