Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has urged public beach visitors to provide feedback on their experiences so that the responses can be used to improve available facilities.
The feedback can be supplied by scanning a series of QR codes installed on signs at Corniche Beach and Al Bateen Beach by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality. The code links to a short questionnaire designed to obtain visitor opinions on various services and facilities.
Corniche Beach is Abu Dhabi’s most popular beach, with one of its longest stretches of sand and water. It is equipped with shower stalls, public washrooms and a range of food and beverage outlets.
Al Bateen Beach is comparably smaller, but it has recently been refurbished and is similarly equipped. Its dedicated facility for ladies is however closed for renovation at present.