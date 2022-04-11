Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has installed seven new rescue posts on Al Khan and Al Mamzar beaches, as part of its continuous efforts to monitor the beaches that come under its supervision in the city of Sharjah.
The new posts will help raise safety standards and deal with any emergency cases, as well as taking the necessary measures against “any abuses or negative behaviour”. The posts will be used by the lifeguards to monitor beachgoers throughout the allowed period for swimming.
Jamal Abdullah Al Mazmi, Head of the City Appearance Monitoring Department, said the SCM provided four new rescue posts on Al Mamzar Beach and three on Al Khan Beach in accordance with the best specifications and standards. Some of the new posts are powered by solar energy and contain small air-conditioned rooms.
More on the way
Al Mazmi pointed out that the total number of rescue posts on the beaches of the city of Sharjah has reached 21, and the municipality is working to increase them according to the requirements of the beach and the number of its visitors.
He added that teams from the Department of Control and Inspection are intensifying their tasks in raising awareness and “monitoring all wrong behaviours and monitoring other negative phenomena that can be practiced on the beach”, out of their keenness to create the “perfect atmosphere” for residents and visitors.