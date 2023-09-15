Abu Dhabi: In a collaborative initiative with the Center for Monitoring and Control, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has launched a public awareness campaign, underlining the paramount importance of preserving the immaculate urban landscape of the Abu Dhabi Emirates. This appeal is primarily directed at drivers and road users, imploring them to abstain from littering while on the roads.
Any driver caught disposing of waste from their vehicle will be deemed in violation of Article 71 of the Traffic Law, resulting in severe consequences. Offenders will incur a Dh1,000 fine and the addition of 6 traffic points to their record.
Authorities are keen to cultivate civic consciousness and a sense of responsibility among both residents and visitors, with the shared goal of maintaining the city's aesthetic appeal.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to ensure that both they and their passengers dispose of garbage and waste in designated receptacles, prioritizing environmental safety and public health. Cooperation with authorities is essential to safeguarding health, safety, and the environment by properly disposing of waste in enclosed dumpsters.
The campaign's mission is to educate drivers and road users on the importance of refraining from uncivilized behavior, which contributes to environmental degradation and a decline in urban aesthetics.
The Abu Dhabi government, in collaboration with its specialized agencies, remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance the city's green spaces and adorn its streets in accordance with global best practices. This collective effort seeks to present the Emirates as a beacon of civilization, cherished by citizens, residents, and visitors alike.