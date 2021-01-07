Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has called upon motorists to pay their traffic fines early in order to benefit from early payment discounts.
A 35 per cent discount is available for all who pay off their fines within 60 days of a violation, and a 25 per cent reduction available after 60 days of the violation. The discounts apply for all but serious offences.
In a statement on social media, the police also urged motorists to drive safely in order to avoid traffic violations.
Earlier this week, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police also announced that it had renewed its agreement with five banks in order to enable motorists to pay off their fines using interest-free instalments. The banks under the agreement are the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.