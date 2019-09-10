Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police launched an initiative to facilitate the payment of traffic fines in installments with no interest rates for a whole year.

The initiative is in collaboration with five banks: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.

A driver can pay his fines through a credit card issued by one of the banks above, for which the bank won’t charge any interest and will turn it into installments payable over a period of one year.