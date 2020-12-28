Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police will use artificial intelligence, patrols and officers on the field to ensure that all New Year events across the emirate are conducted safely, and in accordance with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
In a statement, the Police also called upon residents to abide by all COVID-19 precautionary measures to avoid penalties, including mask wearing and adequate social distancing.
Brigadier Al-Mahiri, director of central operations at the Abu Dhabi Police, said a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to secure all areas on the eve of 2021, and to ensure traffic safety and flow during the celebrations. The Police’s strategic partners have also been briefed about how to handle with any emergencies that arise.
In addition, teams of personnel will ensure that people maintain social distancing in all the venues where fireworks displays will be held and celebrations organised.
Ahead of the festivities, the Police has warned residents to refrain from reckless driving, and to avoid the use of loud music systems.
In order to avoid penalties, residents must also adhere to all the regulations specified under the Resolution No. (38) of 2020 regarding the enforcement of penalties for violations following the Cabinet Resolution No. (17) of 2020 to contain the spread of the COVID-19. These resolutions specify 15 different penalties, including a Dh1,000 fine for those who fail to follow adequate social distancing, and a Dh1,000 fine for exceeding the maximum number of people in a single vehicle.