Child left alone in a car. Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has urged families to follow preventive measures when taking their children on trips and not leave them alone inside vehicles, to avoid death by suffocation and high temperatures as the mercury rises ahead of summer.

ADP noted that as well as suffocation and high temperatures, children might also try to drive their parent’s vehicles and cause accidents.

The ADP also called on families not to leave their children asleep in the rear seats of their cars or assign their responsibility to their older siblings. Several children have suffocated in recent years due to their parents’ negligence and lack of commitment to public safety, they noted and stressed that negligence is a crime punishable by the law.