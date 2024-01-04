Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has introduced the “Club Car,” a new fleet of “Tourist Police” patrols now operating in various tourist sites across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
These patrols will prominently display the Abu Dhabi Police logo along with the tourist police logo. The inauguration ceremony marked the commencement of their operations, emphasising their role in delivering services to the public, visitors, and tourists in designated tourist areas.
Security vision
General Muhammad Sohail Al-Rashdi, Director of Criminal Security Sector, stressed that the inauguration of the patrols is in line with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Police strategic plan to enable Abu Dhabi to become a global leader in maintaining security and security, reinforcing its distinctive efforts in serving tourists and visitors in the emirate.
The force responds to security, safety and crime prevention reports with utmost professionalism to enhance the safety and safety of the community.
He drew attention to the continued interest in providing new preventive services that keep up with governmental and future trends in the Emirate, and in line with the directions of the police leadership in accordance with the strategy of Abu Dhabi Police in bringing haappiness to the community, by contributing to the best services to tourists, maintaining their safety and the security of facilities and tourist sites in the emirate.
Multi-lingual campaign
General Rashed Khalaf Al-Dahiri, Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector, clarified that the new tourist police patrols have been distributed with their cadres to perform their role in providing distinctive security and awareness services, as well as distributing awareness booklets in several international languages to tourists that include advice and guidelines on the most important laws and regulations implemented in the Emirates.
Introducing them to the tourist places, how to move by taxis and driving conditions of vehicles, and ways to contact emergency numbers to ask for help when needed.