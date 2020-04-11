Abu Dhabi Police spearheaded the campaign to educate workers on the necessity of wearing masks, gloves to protect them from infection due to person-to-person transmission and taking the necessary precautions in their accommodation. Image Credit: Screengrab / WAM

Al Ain: Abu Dhabi Police carried out a campaign to raise awareness among workers in Al Ain Industrial Estate to reduce the spread of coronavirus "COVID-19", considering that workers are a part of society and partners in building the state.

Captain Mohammed Musabih Al Sa’di from Abu Dhabi Police said that this campaign aims to distribute masks to workers and to spread awareness about precautionary measures through proper hand washing, wearing masks and leaving the appropriate distances between them during their movements and avoiding gatherings.

Al-Saadi pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Police personnel who were involved in the campaign help educate the workers on the necessity of wearing masks, gloves that protect them from the risk of infection due to person-to-person transmission, and taking the necessary precautions and staying in their accomodation. The awareness campaign is being carried out by several teams in the field.