Abu Dhabi: Two Emirati passengers who suffered severe injuries after their vehicle overturned were airlifted by the Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday.

The accident took place in the Al Wathba Farms area, a 30-minute drive outside Abu Dhabi city.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, an air ambulance from its Aviation Department was sent to the area after it received a report of the incident and the two nationals who were injured.

Both passengers were transferred by helicopter to Mafraq Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

“The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Operations Room received a report from the Command and Control Centre in the Operations Department, stating that citizens were seriously injured following a vehicle deterioration in Al Wathba farms area,” the Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement.

“The helicopter took off immediately to rescue the injured and took them to the hospital,” they added.