Dubai: Abu Dhabi plays host to a 100km community cycle ride tomorrow, the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted today.
The event, which kicks off at 2.30pm, has been organised to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle.
Stringent precautionary measures to ensure safety against COVID-19 are in place, the Media Office tweeted.
Here's how you can participate.
Where it starts: Wahat Al Karama
Meeting and registration time: 2pm
Race begins: 2.30pm
Who can participate: All cyclists reguardless of level
Requirements:
Proof on Alhosn app of a negative PCR test taken not more than 24 hours earlier.
OR
Proof on Alhosn app of having taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.