1.1595467-2561609346
Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Thinkstock
Also in this package

Dubai: Abu Dhabi plays host to a 100km community cycle ride tomorrow, the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted today.

The event, which kicks off at 2.30pm, has been organised to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle.

Stringent precautionary measures to ensure safety against COVID-19 are in place, the Media Office tweeted.

Here's how you can participate.

Where it starts: Wahat Al Karama

Meeting and registration time: 2pm

Race begins: 2.30pm

Who can participate: All cyclists reguardless of level

Requirements: 
Proof on Alhosn app of a negative PCR test taken not more than 24 hours earlier.

OR

Proof on Alhosn app of having taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.