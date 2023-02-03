Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation has launched the Online Safety for Responsible Community campaign to help community members identify online challenges, and their impact on family and the community.
The campaign will be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation. It will be conducted in collaboration with a number of strategic partners.
The campaign aims to identify online challenges, highlight their impact on family and the community, emphasise the role of family in monitoring and protecting its members, raise awareness of how to positively use web resources to grow skills, and foster creation of purposeful online content to help protect the community.
The campaign has been launched as part of FDF’s second Social Media Platform, organised to explore and dissect family-related matters via media dialogue sessions.