Abu Dhabi launches Nutri-Mark to simplify healthier food choices

Uses A–E grades to help shoppers compare foods and make healthier choices
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has announced support for the implementation of Nutri-Mark as part of the Healthy Living Programme, aimed at making food choices clearer and easier for the community.
Nutri-Mark uses a simple A–E grading system to help shoppers compare food products within the same category and make more informed dietary decisions.
The initiative represents a shared step towards strengthening public health and promoting healthier lifestyles across the Abu Dhabi community.
