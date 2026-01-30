GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi launches Nutri-Mark to simplify healthier food choices

Uses A–E grades to help shoppers compare foods and make healthier choices

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi launches Nutri-Mark to simplify healthier food choices

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has announced support for the implementation of Nutri-Mark as part of the Healthy Living Programme, aimed at making food choices clearer and easier for the community.

Nutri-Mark uses a simple A–E grading system to help shoppers compare food products within the same category and make more informed dietary decisions.

The initiative represents a shared step towards strengthening public health and promoting healthier lifestyles across the Abu Dhabi community.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Media launches Dubai+, a new streaming platform offering shows, movies and live content.

Dubai launches streaming platform Dubai+

2m read
UMEX & SimTEX 2026 draw 37,878 visitors, a new record

Record-breaking edition: 37,878 visit UMEX, SimTEX 2026

4m read
UAE warns public about rising phishing and scam texts

UAE warns public about rising phishing and scam texts

3m read
UAE allocates Dh209m for 3,000 marriage grants in 2026

UAE allocates Dh209m for 3,000 marriage grants in 2026

2m read