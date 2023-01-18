Abu Dhabi: Mosques in Abu Dhabi are set to become more sustainable following the implementation of a Dh20 million project that will optimise cooling systems in order to reduce overall power consumption.

The Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) signed an agreement with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) to invest the funds in a bid to enhance the efficiency of air conditioning in 850 mosques, which represent 65 per cent of the mosques in Abu Dhabi city and Al Dhafra region.

The mosques, which serve over half a million worshippers, will see a 20 per cent reduction in electricity consumption, saving 26 gigawatt-hours of electricity and about 4,600 tons of carbon emissions each year.

The initiative will contribute to Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy, which aims to reduce overall electricity consumption in the emirate by 22 per cent before 2030, and water consumption by 32 per cent.

The agreement was signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a week-long initiative to encourage environmentally-friendly actions in the UAE.

“Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, our collaboration with Awqaf encompasses a comprehensive approach to use energy more efficiently in Abu Dhabi mosques. It is a testament to the potential that these types of projects can have in dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing overall carbon footprint. With the right mix of expertise and innovation, ADDC will continue to develop initiatives to facilitate a more sustainable future,” said Saeed Al Suwaidi, ADDC managing director.

Mohammed Al Neyadi, Awqaf director general, affirmed the authority’s eagerness to upgrade mosques in accordance with the commandments of Islam. This includes providing a clean and comfortable environment for worshippers, utilising the latest technology available to improve services, and instituting regulations that ensure the effective management of mosques.

As part of the agreement, ADDC will provide smart, programmable thermostats that can be monitored and controlled remotely in order to maintain optimal temperatures while also maintaining low levels of power consumption. In turn, this will prolong the life of air-conditioning equipment in the mosques. The control system will also be capable of performing predictive maintenance activities, thus minimising major equipment failure and saving energy. A control room featuring advanced technology, with live control and monitoring, will be established at an Awqaf facility to keep track of equipment performance in all participating mosques, and it will also monitor and ensure targeted consumption for long-term sustainability.

ADDC’s long-standing partnership with Awqaf has already helped reduce the volume of water used for ablution in more than 600 mosques in the emirate.