Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s health sector and its laboratories are now processing upto 10,000 imported samples every day for PCR testing.
COVID-19 test results for the samples are provided within 24 hours of being shipped, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Thursday.
The tests are being conducted to aid the global fight against COVID-19, and are overseen by the Department of Health (DoH). They are facilitated by laboratory company, Unilabs, and logistics firm Agility Abu Dhabi, with the support of Etihad Airways.
The UAE already ranks among the countries with the highest rates of COVID-19 screening in the world, and this initiative