Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a lecture on “The Dangers of Social Media and their Effects on Children” recently to raise awareness among parents of schoolchildren about the risks that may result from any misuse of the internet and social networking websites.
The lecture, which targeted a number of parents from Ajyal International School in Al Falah area (Abu Dhabi), is part of the awareness-raising initiatives carried out in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to preserve social stability and security.
Hend Al Bedwawi, Psychologist at the Family and Child Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, who delivered the lecture, addressed the controls and mechanisms that should be implemented for a proper use of social media platforms, and discussed the role of the parents in protecting their children from the negative effects of the Internet.
She underlined the need to know the needs that children seek to satisfy themseleves through the use of social networking sites, and find alternative options.
She addressed the responsibility that is incumbent on the family to raise children based on solid foundations on which the educational structure must be built.