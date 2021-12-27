Abu Dhabi: The Non-Muslim Personal Status Court in Abu Dhabi has issued the first civil marriage contract to a Canadian couple.
The couple expressed their thanks for facilitating the civil marriage contract service and for the efforts made in terms of organisation, ease of application and speed in concluding the procedures.
The civil marriage registration service is now available on the official website of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), for both residents and visiting tourists. The contracting and registration of marriage is completed remotely through video conferencing, in accordance with the conditions set by the law.
Family matters of non-Muslims
The move of issuing the first civil marriage contract for non-Muslims comes in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 14 of 2021 on non-Muslims Personal Status in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to ensure the emirate’s leadership in regulating family matters for non-Muslims in line with international best practices.
Yousef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of ADJD, said the establishment of civil marriage contract procedures for non-Muslims for the first time before an Abu Dhabi courts sets a precedent in the Arab region.
Al Abri added that the ADJD is working, in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to provide a flexible legal environment for the implementation of the provisions of the non-Muslims Civil Personal Status Law, formulated in accordance with international best practices, which guarantees non-Muslims the right to submit to internationally recognised civil principles that are close to them in terms of culture, customs and language. This also reflects the positive image and the tolerance of Islam and ensures the provision of distinguished services to UAE residents, he said.