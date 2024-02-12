islands field survey 3 blurr-1707733188013
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority's initiative enhances safety measures for residents and visitors on the emirate's islands. Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi: Safety protocols in buildings and construction sites across the emirate’s inhabited islands will be checked by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence as the Islands Field Survey project kicks off.

The goal: ensure adherence to safety protocols and standards across the inhabited islands of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority officials launched an integrated plan to enhance safety standards on the emirate’s islands. Image Credit: Supplied

This endeavour extends the ongoing efforts to uphold the highest safety protocols in the emirate.

This initiative falls within the framework of a comprehensive and integrated plan adopted by the authority, which aims to enhance safety on the emirate’s islands.

Teams will conduct surveys to assess risks and foster a secure environment for both residents and visitors.

Specialised teams will inspect construction and service sites. Besides adherence to safety standards, the teams will also check emergency preparedness, in order to boost community safety and protection.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence will inspect sites for safety standards, demonstrating commitment to community protection and safety enhancement. Image Credit: Supplied

