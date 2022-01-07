Abu Dhabi: A total of 40 public parks in Abu Dhabi Emirate have been designed to accommodate barbecues by residents.
In a social media alert, municipality sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) listed the parks, while urging residents to be careful when using the facilities.
In Abu Dhabi, it is prohibited to grill or cook food in non-designated outdoor areas, with spot fines of Dh500 imposed on violators.
“Families and friends can enjoy barbecues at dozens of designated parks and gardens across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The DMT [also] reminds all visitors to be safe and responsible, and to protect themselves and the environment,” the authority said.
Here is a list of the dedicated public parks with grilling facilities:
Abu Dhabi
• Park 1 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street
• Park 2 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street
• Park 4 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street
• Park 5 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street
• Dolphin Park on Shaikh Zayed Street
• Zaafarana Garden on Muroor Road
• Family Park between Mubarak Bin Mohammad Street and Khalid Bin Waleed Street
• Family Park between Al Hosn Street and Khaled Bin Al Waleed Street
• Formal Park between Sultan Bin Zayed Street and Delma Street
• Heritage Park between Al Zahia Street and Mina Zayed
• Al Saji Gardens between Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and Al Bateen Street
• Al Boum Garden between Al Bateen Street and Al Yazwa Street
• Nofal Park between Al Yazwa Street and Al Maqar Street
• Rabdan Park in Rabdan area
• Khalifa Park in Khalifa City
• Al Wathba Park and Garden in Al Wathba
• Al Khatim Park in Al Khatim
• Al Adlah Park in Al Adlah City
• Al Kadi Park in Al Shamkha
• Al Balraq Park in Al Shamkha
• Al Barajeel Gardens in Al Shamkha• Al Fanous Garden in Al Shamkha
• Gate Park in Yas Island
Al Ain city
• Al Salamat Family Park in Al Salamat
• Al Qou’a Family Park in Al Qou’a
• Nahil Park in Nahil
• Muraijib Park in Al Jimi
• Al Sulaimi Park in Al Moa’tarid
• Al Hayer Park in Al Hayer
• Al Shwaib Park in Al Shwaib
• Al Khaznah Park in Al Khaznah
• Remah Family Park in Remah
• Al Faqa Park in Al Faqa
• Al Foah Family Park in Al Foah
• Al Hayer Entertainment Park in Al Hayer
• Green Mubazzarah Park in Green Mubazzarah
Al Dhafra region
• Zayed Public Park in Madinat Zayed
• Northern Garden in Al Ghayathi City
• Al Marfa National Park in Al Marfa City
• Al Sila’a Public Park in Al Sila’a City