The new bridge, which is part of the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22), and reduces travel time between the two suburbs from 11 minutes to just three minutes. It was today inaugurated by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

In a statement, the emirate’s municipalities regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said the bridge can accommodate up to 1,400 vehicles an hour on E22, and 1,100 vehicles travelling between the two suburbs.

Project elements

The project included the construction of the upper intersection linking east and west Bani Yas, as well as associated roads, the transformation of the current Bani Yas East roundabout into a light signal intersection, as well as the construction of pedestrian ramps. It also involved demolishing existing pedestrian tunnels, the transport and protection of water and communication lines, irrigation lines and the sewage line, as well as protecting the existing street lighting and the electricity distribution network.

“The new bridge marks a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi, connecting communities and providing improved accessibility for residents and visitors alike. Its innovative design and state-of-the-art features demonstrate Abu Dhabi’s commitment to modernity and progress, while also enhancing the city’s infrastructure and promoting economic growth,” said Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, director general of operational affairs at the DMT.

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, director general of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, confirmed that the new bridge is a crucial part of Municipality’s strategic plans to enhance the city’s infrastructure, and accommodate the anticipated increase in population and road users. It demonstrates the Municipality’s commitment to delivering sustainable services and meeting the society’s expectations. The bridge is therefore designed to boost economic growth, and improve traffic flow from East and West Bani Yas and other nearby areas.

Bridge infrastructure

In addition to its main aims, the project included the construction of the main bridge with concrete slab and external and internal pillars, the construction of two bridges consisting of a single sea slab, pillars and foundations, as well as the construction of a CCTV system, traffic lights, pedestrian signs, fibre optic cables. The developers also have to ensure connectivity to the Abu Dhabi Traffic Management Centre, as well as the implementation of natural cosmetics, sanitation. and speed camera transmissions.

The interchange features 210 energy-saving lighting poles, and the asphalt area used in the project is 195,580 square meters. The bridge is a strategic infrastructure project aimed at providing world-class infrastructure, enhancing community welfare, and creating a business-friendly environment that ensures the best possible quality of life for the emirate’s residents and visitors.

Recent bridge opening