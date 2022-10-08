Abu Dhabi: The European Union Delegation has organised a training programme on EU policies and decision making for 15 Emirati and Kuwaiti diplomats to support the increasing EU engagement with the Gulf region.
The four-day programme was hosted by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in cooperation with the Saud N. Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute. The training was delivered by Clingendael — the Netherlands Institute of International Relations — and ran from October 3 to 6 at the AGDA premises.
Masterclasses
In a statement, the ADGA said the training aims to strengthen understanding of the European Union’s institutions. Attendees accordingly took part in masterclasses, interactive exercises and simulations on EU decision-making processes and foreign policy essentials, as well as trade and climate negotiations. They also heard from specialised European trainers about trust and consensus building, and the power dynamics within the European Union.
“We are delighted to co-organise this training programme, which demonstrates our joint commitment to further develop the EU’s strategic partnership with the Gulf. At a time of significant global challenges, the EU and the GCC countries stand to gain from even stronger diplomatic relations. We believe this training will enhance mutual understanding and look forward to work closely with our Emirati and Kuwaiti partners,” said Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE.
On October 6, a closing discussion about the future of the EU discussed the EU’s current key priorities and challenges, including strategic partnerships, security, green and digital transitions, EU’s enlargement, and ongoing integration. Participants were then awarded training completion certificates.
Stengthening Cooperation
In May 2022, the European Union introduced its Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf, aiming to broaden and deepen the EU’s cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council and its Member States. The Communication presents concrete proposals to strengthen cooperation on energy, green transition and climate change, trade and economic diversification, regional stability and global security, and humanitarian and development challenges. It also seeks to strengthen people-to-people contacts.