Facility to come in handy for seniors, people of determination and those in remote areas

Launched by the Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi, the TAMM Van and the Tamm Mobile Service Centre will provide members of the community with easier access to government services. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A newly-launched set of services will now allow some Abu Dhabi residents to complete government services from the comfort of their homes.

Launched by the Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi, the TAMM Van and the Tamm Mobile Service Centre will provide members of the community with easier access to government services.

Two mobile solutions

The TAMM Van is a solution for people of determination, senior citizens and residents and others who cannot visit TAMM service centres. They can request the TAMM Van by calling the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center at 800-555, and a team of professionals will quickly respond to their requests, allowing them to access the services from their homes or any other convenient location.

Meanwhile, the TAMM Mobile Service Centre will provide integrated digital government services to more people in Abu Dhabi. These mobile workstations will target those who are living in remote locations, aiming to provide TAMM’s services and pioneering experience to a wide segment of the emirate’s population.

Both TAMM initiatives are part of the TAMM Mobile Solutions efforts, designed to further improve the quality of life in Abu Dhabi. The TAMM platform aims to enrol all Abu Dhabi Government Services by the end of the year, with more than 80 per cent of services already available on it. This will provide a single point of access for government services, eliminating the need for residents to visit multiple centres to complete official government transactions.

TAMM Mobile Service Centre will provide integrated digital government services to more people in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Improving quality of life

“TAMM Mobile Solutions reflect the Abu Dhabi Government’s proactive efforts to offer its people a new generation of government services through technological innovations. The initiative was also partially designed to engage residents in the process of creating a more enhanced government experience. This will ensure the delivery of high-quality public services suitable to the requirements and expectations of all segments of society,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Thursday.

“These mobile solutions aim to reach various segments of society in Abu Dhabi and engage the public in creating their own government experience. Through the newly-launched initiative, we can extend a new generation of digital services in line with our commitment to improve government efficiency in the emirate,” said Ali Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support — Abu Dhabi.

“The launch of these mobile solutions comes as part of TAMM ecosystem’s proactive approach that aims to facilitate faster access to government services in the emirate. We seek to increase the quality of life in Abu Dhabi by providing citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi with innovative digital solutions and adopting new methods of delivering world-class services. By expanding the reach of our digital services, we are helping solidify the emirate’s leadership vision in offering world-class government services to the people. TAMM Mobile Solutions will not only save time and effort, but it will also enrich the experiences of all Abu Dhabi community members,” said Dr Mohamed Al Askar, director-general at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

